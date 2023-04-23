INDIALIFESTYLE

Plant seven trees to get bail: UP Official’s unique initiative

Inmates in Bijnor jail in Uttar Pradesh will now have to give an undertaking that they will plant at least seven trees if they wish to get a bail.

The initiative has been started by Mange Ram Chauhan, presently posted as SDM in Bijnor district. He had launched a similar initiative when he was posted in Amroha district.

As part of the drive, he began taking undertakings from those accused of CrPC sections 107/116/151 and seeking bail.

“They had to plant trees on their property, nurture them and provide pictorial evidence of it in court hearings,” the SDM said.

“Similarly, the two guarantors, too, were supposed to plant one sapling each. Humans cannot survive without plants.

When the surroundings are green and pure with plants, then society also thrives and remains healthy,” he told reporters.

The SDM’s effort have apparently borne fruit and he said that so far, close to 20,000 saplings of various tree species have been planted as part of the initiative in Amroha and Bijnor districts.

