Plasma therapy given to two patients in Punjab

Chandigarh, June (IANS) The first plasma therapy has been given to two Covid-19 patients in Amritsar, Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister O.P. Soni said, here on Wednesday.

The plasma was donated on Tuesday by a cured Covid-19 patient from Amritsar. He had tested Covid-19 positive on return from Dubai.

Soni said the plasma therapy had been given to Covid-19 patients — one from Pathankot and the other from Amritsar — admitted at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Government Medical College in Amritsar.

“The plasma of convalescent patient is given to moderate coronavirus infected persons. The therapy is being used across globe for management for Covid-19 cases,” said Soni.

The ICMR had given the sanction to the Government Medical College in Faridkot under the national clinical trial to use the plasma therapy. It has become one of the leading institutes in the country to introduce this therapy.

