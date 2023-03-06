INDIA

Plastic bags come flying, Yediyurappa’s chopper faces landing issues in K’taka

The landing of the helicopter carrying Karnataka’s former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was aborted on Monday as littered plastic bags came flying near the helipad in the outskirts of Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district.

The authorities said that Yediyurappa arrived in the town to participate in Vijay Sankalp yatra. The temporary helipad was constructed to facilitate the movement of leaders. But, as the authorities did not ensure maintenance and follow up of protocols, plastic bags came flying at the time of landing.

The pilot aborted landing and kept hovering in the air until the authorities got the helipad area filled with plastic sheets and waste cleaned.

Later, the chopper made a safe landing at the same spot, according to the authorities.

The dereliction of duty by local authorities has been taken seriously, and the matter is being probed.

20230306-142005

