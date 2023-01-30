HEALTHINDIA

Plastic bags found inside body of Delhi girl, says family

NewsWire
Family members of a 15-year-old girl, who died two days after getting operated at a Delhi hospital, have alleged that her organs had been removed by hospital authorities.

Police said that they are investigating the allegations and proceedings to get an autopsy done by a medical board are underway.

The family alleged that after an operation of appendicitis at a hospital, in which she died, plastic bags, used for collecting urine, were found in her stomach area.

The deceased’s brother Mohammad Irfan said that they were not allowed to visit her in the hospital for several days despite an operation for appendicitis.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, the girl was admitted to HRH hospital due to some intestinal problem on January 21 and was operated on January 24.

“On January 26, she was declared dead and the parents took her body from the hospital without any type of complaint. On reaching their home, they called the police and stated that they suspected some of her organs had been removed,” he said.

The DCP said a Medico-Legal case (MLC) was got prepared by the Usmanpur police station at Jagparwesh Hospital, Shahdara in which no such allegations were made.

“The body was preserved at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and currently, proceedings to get a post-mortem by a Medical Board are underway,” he added.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased claimed that after his sister passed away, the hospital asked them to take away her body immediately.

“They told us to take the body of my sister immediately else they will shift it into a mortuary and then the process of handing over the body would take more than 20 days,” Irfan said.

The body was then handed over to the family and they took it to their home in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area. “When the females in our family were readying the body for burial and removed bandages off the stomach area, the flesh was torn apart and they found some plastic bags inside the body,” he said.

The family then immediately contacted the local police which took the body into their possession for a probe.

