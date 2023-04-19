INDIA

Plastic not fully biodegradable, claiming so may lead to misleading ads: BIS

NewsWire
0
0

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Wednesday said that it has advised the Environment Ministry not to certify biodegradability of plastics, since it has not been established and it could be an ideal case of “misleading advertising” if it is claimed by any manufacturer that plastic goods are completely biodegradable.

Addressing a press conference on “Green Standards”, BIS Chairman Pramod Kumar Tiwari said that research in India and abroad is still going on to establish whether plastic is completely biodegradable.

He added that though there are some mechanisms, they don’t confirm that plastic is biodegradable, and this was conveyed to the Environment Ministry during a recent interaction.

The BIS has urged upon the ministry not to certify claims by certain manufacturers that their plastic products are biodegradable, as it is yet to be proven.

The ministry has agreed to the request, Tiwari told reporters.

He said that in India, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) has conducted research on this aspect.

Tiwari further added that until the findings are not arrived at, it can’t be said that plastic is biodegradable.

20230419-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Did PM ignore MP Mohan Delkar’s pleas for help, asks Maha...

    Dalai Lama consecrates learning centre in Leh

    WBSSC scam: HC allows peaceful protests during Durga Puja

    Uttarakhand CM Dhami on 3-day visit to Lucknow