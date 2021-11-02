A few platforms at just-a-year old multi-level parking system in south Delhi’s Green Park area have collapsed, causing problems to those who had parked their cars here, ruling AAP lawmaker Somnath Bharti said on Tuesday evening.

Bharti, the MLA from Malviya Nagar, shared pictures and videos of the incident on his Twitter account.

“This is a multi-level parking built by BJP-led MCD. It was inaugurated recently by the big names of the city and see how this building has succumbed to corruption today with no office-bearer in sight. It has caused a great inconvenience to those who had parked their cars here as they have come from different parts of the city, some from even outside of the capital,” he said.

The state of the art 17-storey multi-level automatic parking at Green Park Metro station was inaugurated in November, last year. The parking was thrown open for the public at a virtual ceremony by Union Power Minister R.K. Singh, with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, BJP leaders like Meenakshi Lekhi, Adesh Gupta, Baijayant Panda and Ramveer Singh Bidhuri present.

“It is a matter of immense shame for both Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi BJP that a new parking structure like this one could not stay intact for even a year. The accountability for this incident falls on Delhi BJP and all the leaders in Delhi Municipal Corporation who uphold the rule of BJP,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

“We strongly condemn this incident and want accountability to be taken so the culprits receive the punishment they deserve.”

IANS reached out to the MCD and Fire Department but got no response yet.

