Urging all citizens to show the “strength of a Hindu”, and “now or never”, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray late on Tuesday called upon the people to play “Hanuman Chalisa” outside those mosques where ‘azans’ (prayer calls) are sounded from Wednesday.

“I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azans; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeakers! That’s when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers!” he said.

In a statement released here, the MNS chief alleged that Hindu festivals are restricted by silence zones under the facade of schools or hospitals, but mosques are exempt from such restrictions.

“I appeal to all Hindus that, make them hear Hanuman Chalisa, all local mandals and vigilant citizens should start a signature drive against it and submit the appeal letter with signatures daily to the local police station, if one hears the masjids playing the loudspeakers, the citizens should dial 100 and lodge a complaint. One must complain everyday,” he said.

20220503-211403