INDIATOP NEWS

Maharashtra loudspeaker row: Play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ if you hear ‘azans’, says Raj Thackeray

NewsWire
0
6

Urging all citizens to show the “strength of a Hindu”, and “now or never”, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray late on Tuesday called upon the people to play “Hanuman Chalisa” outside those mosques where ‘azans’ (prayer calls) are sounded from Wednesday.

“I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azans; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeakers! That’s when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers!” he said.

In a statement released here, the MNS chief alleged that Hindu festivals are restricted by silence zones under the facade of schools or hospitals, but mosques are exempt from such restrictions.

“I appeal to all Hindus that, make them hear Hanuman Chalisa, all local mandals and vigilant citizens should start a signature drive against it and submit the appeal letter with signatures daily to the local police station, if one hears the masjids playing the loudspeakers, the citizens should dial 100 and lodge a complaint. One must complain everyday,” he said.

20220503-211403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IAF rescues people stranded in flood in Bengal

    Maha ATS busts Bangladeshi human trafficking racket, 4 nabbed

    No change in petrol, diesel rates

    Andhra Pradesh opens helplines for students stranded in Ukraine