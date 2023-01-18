INDIASPORTS

‘Players are being harassed’: Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

NewsWire
0
0

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers on Wednesday sat on a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar, here.

Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to share his concern. “Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws,” he wrote.

Speaking to IANS, Sakshi Malik said, “We will be meeting WFI officials at 4pm IST and discuss our issues. Till then we are sitting here.”

20230118-131603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BlueKaktus integrating 5000+ vendors and enabling leading fashion brands to become...

    India reports decline with 2,568 new Covid cases

    Delhi HC asks Telegram to disclose identity of those sharing Dainik...

    After terror threats, 5 local journalists resign in Kashmir