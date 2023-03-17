Players from South Africa, England, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were included as Gurgaon Incredibles on Friday announced their final squad for the upcoming AB De Villiers-backed tournament. ‘Last Man Stands’ (LMS) India Super Series 2023.

The largest amateur T20 cricket league kicked off with the India Super Series on Friday with World Cup-winner Madan Lal in attendance as chief guest.

Gurgaon Incredibles is clubbed in Group D, alongside Kolkata Yankee Royals, Mohali Knights and London Hustle. CommsCredible, an India-based PR tech startup, acquired the Gurgaon franchise in November 2022.

Aman Dhall (Founder, CommsCredible and Team Owner, Gurgaon Incredibles) will captain the team and step onto the field as an accumulator and bowler. Meanwhile, Suheil Farrell Tandon, a level 2 Accredited Coach from England Cricket Board (ECB) and bowling all-rounder, is both vice-captain and coach for the team.

From entrepreneurs and students to corporate professionals, Gurgaon Incredibles has a unique mix of young and experienced cricketing talent hailing from different parts of India, as well as overseas locations. Aged between 20 to 44 years, the team comprises players from diverse regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Haryana, South Africa and England to name a few.

Speaking on this occasion, Aman Dhall said, “We are thrilled to make our debut at the Indian Super Series, an amateur T20 cricket league and a first-of-its-kind format by LMS in India. Dubbed ‘Gurgaon Ke Guru’, Gurgaon Incredibles has passionate, talented players from different walks of life and regions that have come together as a team.

“As a company that believes in creating a sportsmanship culture, our vision is to build a strong platform for grooming professional talent. With Gurgaon Incredibles, I am confident we will continue to fulfil this dream of nurturing players from national as well international regions,” he said.

Full squad: Aman Dhall (captain), Suheil Tandon (vice-captain and coach), Sunil Chauhan, Hemant Balyan, Deepanshu Kakkar (wk), Jordan Collier, Ned Bailey, Ankit Verma, Virender Singh Negi, Hari Om Agarwal, Jatin Sehrawat, Karan Jorasia (Standby 1), Mohit Chauhan (Standby 2), Bharat Sharma.

20230317-184804