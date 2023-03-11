SCI-TECHWORLD

Players now need Windows 10 or above to play Fortnite on PC

Popular online video game Fortnite players will now require Windows 10 or higher to play the game’s latest season — “Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2”, which launched on Friday.

As a result, Fortnite will no longer support Windows 7 and 8.

‘Fortnite Status’ shared the information on Twitter, saying: “As previously announced, starting with Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2, players will be required to use Windows 10 or higher in order to continue playing Fortnite natively on PC in an officially supported manner. Windows 7 and 8 will be officially unsupported in Fortnite”.

It further mentioned that players who are not able to upgrade can use NVIDIA GeForce NOW as an alternative to continue playing Fortnite on their current Windows 7 or 8 PC.

“For players unable to upgrade, NVIDIA GeForce NOW is an available alternative so you can continue playing Fortnite via streaming on your current Windows 7 or Windows 8 PC,” the company said.

Last month, video game developer Epic Games launched a new mobile app called “Postparty”, allowing users to capture clips of Fortnite gameplay on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

With this, users can then watch and share the clips to social media, and can also save the clips to their mobile devices.

20230311-094605

