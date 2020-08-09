Players will have to follow COVID-19 rules: Lee on IPL 13

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Players will follow the bio-secure protocols in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, according to former Australian fast-bowler and commentator Brett Lee.

Lee said that players should learn skills like playing the guitar, an instrument that he is famously good at, if they feel bored inside the bio-bubble.

“Firstly, for your health, the most important thing to do is to make sure you social distance and to make sure you adhere by the COVID standards, so I don’t reckon any player would want to go out and do the wrong thing,” Lee said on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“It’s also for their teams and their fans because if the IPL didna¿t happen, it would be a catastrophe, wouldn’t it? Around the world, people want to see cricket, they are missing the sport.

“I believe that all sportsmen, certainly cricketers, will make sure that they do the right thing and that is playing by the rules, staying inside the bubble and just having fun and playing some great cricket.

“Look, it’s an eight to nine-week tournament, they are getting paid really, really well, they are putting on a great show for the world, so embrace the eight weeks, learn the guitar. See, I love playing in my hotel room. I don’t need to go out and play golf, get the guitar out, play some cards, have some fun.”

Originally scheduled to start on March 29, the IPL this year was initially postponed to April 15 and then indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this month announced that the 2020 season of the IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

