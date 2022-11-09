Actress Mrunal Thakur made her Telugu debut with ‘Sita Ramam’ and received unanimous praise for her work in the film. But, not everything on the film set was a smooth sail for the actress.

She had to learn a new language and emote in a completely alien territory. But, what kept her going was the reward of playing a “beautifully written character” of Sita Mahalakshmi, who is revealed to be princess Noor Jahan in the movie.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said: “Being part of an enigmatic story was the biggest lucrative reason for me to be part of Sita Ramam. Despite whatever small hurdles that I had to adapt to and learn from, I was so elated to be part of this film. Learning a new language seemed like a small hike in exchange for this beautifully written character by Hanu sir.”

The other reward for her was to share the screen with an actor like Dulquer Salman: “To be with such an incredible team and working alongside Dulquer was rewarding, to see what an impeccable performer he is. I knew we were making something special, and that elevated with the warm and tremendous welcome you got for my Telugu debut.”

20221109-135803