Playing a character who is not like her excites Alma Hussein

After getting prominent roles in the TV shows like ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’ and ‘Anupamaa’, actress Alma Hussein is seen essaying the role of a young and optimistic girl in the show ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’.

She briefed about the challenges of playing a character completely opposite of her and shared her experience of being part of the fictional drama.

She enjoyed playing the character on-screen as it is completely opposite of her as a person. “As an actor, I look forward to opportunities that will allow me to grow as a performer by exploring different characters. Playing a character who is not like me is something that excites me the most. My character Preeti hails from Punjab and has a very warm lovely vibe. She is a very optimistic person who always has a smile on her face and cares about others as she wants everyone to be happy.”

On the challenges of bringing Preeti perfectly on-screen, she adds: “Preeti has a secret that she’s safeguarding from everybody including her roommates and her story will unravel as the story moves on. Playing Preeti is challenging as I have to understand her perspective of life and put myself in her shoes to portray the character better.”

While speaking about joining the cast of the show, she shares: “‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ beautifully brings alive the story of every girl who dared to dream and took a leap of faith to achieve her goals. It’s a story that everybody can relate too and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

