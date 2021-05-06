The best way for a Pakistani player to learn how to handle pressure is by playing against India, said fast bowler Junaid Khan.

“If a player wants to learn how to handle pressure, he should play against India. There is a lot of pressure on both teams during India-Pakistan encounters,” Junaid, 31, told Cricket Pakistan.

Junaid has faced India in six ODIs, three of which were played in India, and one T20I. His matches in India came in the three-match ODI series in 2012/13, which is also the last time the two teams faced each other in a bilateral series.

“I learned how to handle pressure during the 2012 series against India in India. Fans from both countries will enjoy these matches but the decision to play the series depends on the administrators,” said Junaid.

Junaid last played for Pakistan in an ODI against England in May 2019. He has played 22 Tests, 76 ODIs and nine T20Is, picking 71, 110 and eight wickets respectively.

