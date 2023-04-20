As Bengaluru FC is preparing to put up another worthy challenge in the Super Cup 2023, facing Jamshedpur FC in the semifinal, midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam believes the team’s run-up to the tournament is a testament to how good their season has been and it would be great to play another final.

Bengaluru battled their way to the top of Group A of the Super Cup which has seen them earn their third semifinal appearance in the 2022-23 season – Durand Cup, Indian Super League (ISL), and the Super Cup.

“We’ve already played two finals this season (Durand Cup and Hero ISL), and another one would be a great addition. It really shows that we have had quite a good season,” midfielder Wangjam told the-aiff.com.

“It’s just one more match to the Hero Super Cup Final, and if we do make it, it would be the fourth final of my own career. I have also played the SAFF Final in 2021,” he added.

Knockout matches gauge a team’s ability to proactively respond to the circumstances during the 90 minutes. It is a one-off game that adds more pressure and often a litmus test for any player’s ability.

Wangjam also highlighted the importance of knockout matches and what it takes to prepare for such intensive games.

“There’s always more pressure for such knockout games, especially finals. You can’t make a single mistake, or it could be game over for you. My preparations are not very different ahead of such matches. I just like to keep things simple and consistent when I prepare for a game. I just do things that make me feel good and in the zone before the match and carry on,” he said.

Facing Jamshedpur FC in the semi-final will be a challenging task for the Simon Grayson-coached side, as they have a 100 percent win record in the Super Cup and also have scored the most number of goals (11) in the tournament.

“Jamshedpur FC are a good team, and they are physically quite strong. They have played some good football here in Kerala, and it will be a good game against them. But we have also been improving every game, and will try to do our best against them,” the midfielder said.

Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the first semifinal on Friday at EMS Corporation Stadium.

20230420-174602