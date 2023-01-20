ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Comedian, singer, and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam is back in his comedy avatar with the new series ‘Rafta Rafta’ which brings out the intricacies of modern relationships in a light-hearted way.

He recently got candid about his character and said that it was fun to play the role but there were certain challenges as well because there are elements of comedy and romance both in it.

The seven-episode romedy series is a story about a newly married couple Karan (Bhuvan) and Nithya (Srishti Ganguli Rindani). While Karan and Nithya are in love with each other, they also often get into little arguments as they go about their daily chores. Karan makes all efforts to keep Nithya happy but ends up making some errors and making her upset.

While talking about the series, Bhuvan said: “‘Rafta Rafta’ is a beautiful narrative of a modern-day couple who start their new innings together, every day they wake up to a romantic breeze, but then reality hits them and things take a U-turn before they realise. There is more than meets the eye when one enters the world of Karan and Nithya. I am sure the audience will be able to relate to the narrative because we all go through the same emotions at least once in our lifetime.”

Adding further, Bhuvan elaborated more about his character, saying: “Playing the character of Karan in ‘Rafta Rafta’ has been challenging and entertaining at the same time. Given the rapport that Karan shares with Nithya (Srishti Ganguli Rindani) is comical in nature, in addition to being romantic, was quite a shift! There have been so many instances where during the course of the shoot Srishti and I would simply burst out laughing during every scene.”

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, ‘Rafta Rafta’ is a BB Ki Vines production. The series is created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and is directed by Vishal Gupta. The seven-episode romantic comedy will feature Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani as leads.

‘Rafta Rafta’ will stream on Amazon miniTV.

