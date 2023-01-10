ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Playing Tanhaji was a dream and an honour,’ says Ajay Devgn

As his film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero’ turned three on Tuesday, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn shared how playing the titular role was an honour and a dream come true for him.

Ajay took to his Instagram story and wrote: “Playing the role of Tanhaji was a dream and an honour, that resulted in the highest grosser of 2020 and also won us two National Awards. Happy & Humbled.”

His production house, Ajay Devgn Films shared a video featuring moments from the film on Instagram and the caption mentioned: “A film that united the entire nation.”

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ released in 2020. The film is a historical action film directed by Om Raut. Tracing the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, it stars Ajay as the eponymous lead, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. It also features Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny.

Set in the 17th century, it revolves around Tanaji’s attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

