SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Playing two sets of qualifiers is quite strenuous on the heart: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine

NewsWire
0
0

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine wants the International Cricket Council (ICC) to change the qualification process for those not automatically qualified in the ICC T20 World Cup, saying playing two sets of qualifiers is “quite strenuous on the heart”.

Zimbabwe couldn’t play last year’s World Cup and this year the team has come through the qualifier. Asked whether the ICC should look at a scenario where teams like Zimbabwe and Namibia play directly with 12 or 16 teams, Ervine said, “I think going forward, obviously for us to play the qualifiers back in Zimbabwe and then coming to the (T20) World Cup to play another qualifiers is quite strenuous on the heart. I think for all the supporters and the country, as well, to have to go through both qualifiers to get into the World Cup (is tough on the players and supporters). But I think the statement is already there that us lesser teams belong in the World Cup.”

Zimbabwe are placed third in the group following the shocking win against Pakistan and the side sharing points with South Africa due to the abandonment of play. They take on Bangladesh here with a good chance of beating the side and brightening their chance of making the last-4 grade.

Ervine added that by beating Pakistan, Zimbabwe was not trying to make a statement for Associate nations but was urging the ICC to involve some lesser-known teams in a better manner to liven up tournaments like the T20 World Cup.

“Look, I don’t think that we’re trying to put a statement out there. I think that with the upset between us and Pakistan and the upset between Ireland and England, I think the statement is already out there. It would be really good to involve some of the lesser teams because it creates that bit of excitement around the World Cup, especially when you do have the upsets, and it opens both groups up really nicely,” said Ervine.

On Zimbabwe’s chance of making the semifinal from their Super 12 group, Ervine said he was quite positive about it.

“Look, we’ve got a huge chance to make the semis. Again, it requires us to win against Bangladesh and also to beat Netherlands, and then we’ve got our final game against India, and depending on some other results. But we can’t look too far ahead right now. I think we’re probably just looking at tomorrow and trying to concentrate on tomorrow’s game and putting in a good performance tomorrow, and then after that, then we can look at Netherlands and plan our way forward from there.”

20221029-175803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suryakumar Yadav is India’s very own Mr 360 degrees, says Aakash...

    Indian players spent post-IPL days with family, now training in hotel

    Don’t eject David Warner out of Playing XI, Shane warns skipper...

    Boucher to quit as Head Coach of South Africa Men’s team...