Plea against illegal slaughtering on Bakri Eid withdrawn from Delhi HC

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed a law student to withdraw her petition against illegal slaughtering of big animals in Delhi by certain persons on Bakri Eid, and told the petitioner to approach the concerned authorities.

A division bench of the high court presided over by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, while asking the petitioner to approach the concerned authorities, directed the said authorities to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules and government policies.

The plea filed by law student Sana Khan claimed that certain people were putting up banners in which they were offering Qurbani (slaughtering of big animals) on the holy festival of Bakri Eid.

The petition moved through advocate Rajeev Sharma further stated that the municipal corporations in the national capital were responsible for issuing licences after making required scrutiny and verifying the locality for which the licence is sought. “Under such licence, the licence holder is permitted to sell meat to the consumers. None of the individuals are permitted to slaughter the animal under the MCD Act,” the plea said.

Khan also stated that illegal slaughtering by some private persons was taking place at areas not demarcated for slaughtering. “By this act of slaughtering, these persons disturb the peace of an area on account of the sound raised by the animal during the process of slaughtering,” the plea said.

It was further alleged that the said persons were involved in the slaughtering of big animals at a very large scale and they threw the bigger part of the waste in and around river Yamuna. “Wrong acts are committed by certain persons which amount to a threat to the health of the common man,” the plea noted.

Bakri Eid will be celebrated on August 1 this year.

–IANS

anb/arm