Plea dismissed, Jagan to appear in CBI court in DA case

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (IANS) In a setback to Andhra Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Special CBI Court here on Friday dismissed his petition for exemption from personal appearance before the court during the hearings of the alleged illegal assets case.

The court, which had reserved its order on his petition on October 18, pronounced it on Friday.

Jagan had sought the exemption from personal appearance in the court on the ground that he is holding a constitutional post and needs to attend several important programmes.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed the Chief Minister’s plea, saying there is a change only in personal capacity of the petitioner and not in the circumstances of the case.

