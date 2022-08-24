A petition against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and six others was filed in a lower court in Muzaffarpur for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindu community.

Ravindra Singh, the advocate of the petitioner, said that the case is related to Gaya’s Vishnupad temple controversy in which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took his Muslim cabinet minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri inside the temple despite prohibition for entry of non-Hindus. Besides Nitish Kumar, six more persons including Mansoori, SSP, District Magistrate, and SDO of Gaya were also named in the case.

“My client Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar filed a petition against Nitish Kumar and six others for hurting the sentiments of Hindu community. The temple administration clearly mentioned that non-Hindu people are not allowed inside. Still, Nitish Kumar took a Muslim minister inside the Vishnupad temple. The hearing of the case is scheduled on September 2,” Singh said.

Nitish Kumar along with Information Technology Minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri went to Vishnupad temple on Monday. The Chief Minister also did the ‘puja’ inside the ‘Garbhagriha’ of the temple while Mansuri was also present there.

The Pandas in the temple reportedly raised objections to it and have “washed the temple with Gangajal (Ganga water) to purify the temple”.

The incident later led to a controversy and the BJP demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for “hurting religious sentiments”.

