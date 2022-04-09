SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Plea filed in Islamabad court to avoid imposition of martial law

A plea has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to avoid the imposition of martial law in Pakistan, as the political situation in the country takes a critical turn, Geo News reported.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had instructed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to hold the voting on the no-confidence motion today, but he is yet to allow the lawmakers to vote on the move against the premier.

According to Geo News, if the top court’s order is not followed somewhere, the high court of that particular jurisdiction takes notice of the situation.

“Does the Prime Minister have the power to remove the army chief without substantial reasoning (…) the Supreme Court, in its order, had written that any steps of the premier will be in line with the court’s decision,” the plea filed by advocate Adnan Iqbal said.

“…can the Prime Minister remove the army chief to meet his political ends?” the plea asked.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to well-placed sources, has refuted reports of him dismissing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

