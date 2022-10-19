A day after Bihar government suspended former Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar, a senior lawyer of Patna High Court on Wednesday filed a petition against DGP S.K. Singhal seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Lawyer Mani Bhushon Pratap Singh filed a writ petition in the top court seeking a probe in the high profile case. He alleged that the act of a DGP rank officer has maligned the image of the entire judiciary system.

Singh alleged that since the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) comes under DGP Singhal, he might influence the investigation.

“We need a CBI inquiry in this matter as this investigation has maligned the image of the judiciary. I believe that a DGP rank officer cannot come under the pressure of a cyber fraudster and give a clean chit to a tainted IPS officer Aditya Kumar. How could a DGP give a clean chit to him only on the basis of phone calls,” Singh said.

Following this case, the home department of Bihar has suspended Aditya Kumar after the arrest of his friend Abhishek Agrawal. The two appear to have hatched a deep conspiracy to apply pressure on DGP to get clean chit in a liquor violation case lodged against ex-SSP of Gaya Aditya Kumar.

Abhishek Agrawal, posing as Chief Justice of Patna High Court Sanjay Karol, had made over 30 calls to Bihar DGP from a phone number having a DP of the chief justice. Interestingly, the Bihar DGP, in its report pointed out “Mistake of Facts” in that case against Aditya Kumar. As a result, he joined AIG in police headquarters Patna.

Aditya Kumar, the 2011 batch IPS officer was the SSP of Gaya and he was booked under IPC section of 353,387, 419, 420, 467, 468, 120B, 66C and 66Din Fatehpur police station on the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Besides him, SHO of Fatehpur Sanjay Kumar was also named a co-accused.

When after giving a clean-chit to Aditya Kumar, the case file reached the Chief Minister Secretariat, the officials felt something was wrong. They then transferred it to EOU for the thorough investigation.

The EOU officials used cyber cell officials to scan the phone numbers which were used to call senior police officials who have prepared the report including Bihar DGP SK Singhal.

Investigations revealed that two numbers 9709303397 of Vodafone issued from Khajekalan and 9431602303 were used by Abhishek Agrawal to call the DGP. He had put the DP of chief justice Sanjay Karol on these two numbers. Sometimes, Agrawal sent messages to him and said that he was busy. The DGP made an appointment on whatsapp to contact him on the phone.

It was learnt that the FIR lodged in EOU police station in Patna said that Aditya Kumar met Abhishek Agrawal in a restaurant in Patna’s Boring road to plan the crime. Accordingly, Abhishek Kumar posed as chief justice.

The EOW in its investigation found that the phone numbers used to call DGP did not belong to the chief justice of Patna high court. The number was put under surveillance and EOU officials secretly nabbed Abhishek Agrawal.

During interrogation, Agrawal confessed to having close links with SSP Aditya Kumar for the last four years. They had planned to give Aditya Kumar a clean-chit in the case lodged against him.

Abhishek Kumar is a serial offender in the country. A case number 43/2021 was registered in Kamla market police station in New Delhi as well. In that case, he posed as union home minister secretary Saket Singh and threatened the MD of MCD. He was sent to Tihar jail for five days as well.

Abhishek Agrawal also extorted Rs 1 crore from the father of IPS officer Saurav Shah. An FIR under IPC sections of 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B registered in Kahalgaon police station in Bhagalpur district as well.

He was also involved in threatening SHO of SK Puri police station Patna in 2015.

20221019-132606