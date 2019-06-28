Plea filed seeking appointment of Akil Kureshi as MP HC Chief Justice

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association has moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s delay in clearing the name of Justice Akil A. Kureshi as Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice.

The advocates association said that the government has not cleared the file for the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice.

On May 10, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had recommended Justice Kureshi, currently the senior-most judge at the Gujarat High Court, as the most suitable candidate to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Disregarding the recommendations of the Supreme Court collegium, the Centre notified the appointment of Ravi Shanker Jha as the acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court last month after Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth retired on June 9.

The association has requested the court to direct the Centre to implement the collegium’s resolution of May 10.

–IANS

