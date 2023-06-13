A plea has been filed in Calcutta High Court’s single judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha claiming that two Pakistani nationals have been given jobs in the armed forces through forgery of documents.

The two purported Pakistan nationals named in the petition are Jaikant Kumar and Pradyumna Kumar, who are currently posted at the defence cantonment at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The petitioner is one Bishnu Chowdhury, a resident of Hooghly district.

In his petition Chowdhury has alleged that the duo got selected through the Staff Selection Commission examination and secured the jobs through forgery of documents. He had also alleged that a major racket involving influential political leaders, bureaucrats and police officials was involved behind such appointments through forged documents.

The matter came up for hearing at Justice Mantha’s court on Tuesday and he observed that if there is truth in the allegations by the petitioner it is a very serious matter.

“The matter is extremely important considering the safety and security of the nation. If the charges are true there is a possibility of involvement of Pakistan’s top intelligence agency ISI in the matter, which is trying to infiltrate their spies in the Indian defence forces,” Justice Mantha observed.

He also directed the Union government, Central Bureau of Investigation and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army to be parties in the matter.

He also directed the criminal investigation department of the West Bengal Police to conduct the initial investigation based on the charges levelled in the petition. The next date of hearing in the matter has been scheduled on June 26.

