Plea in Delhi HC challenges blanket ban on firecrackers

A petition was on Wednesday moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) order completely banning the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital till next year .

Hearing the matter filed by two firms involved in the sale, purchase, and storage of green crackers, Justice Yashwant Varma orally remarked that it is appropriate for them to move an application to Supreme Court as the matter is still pending there.

The plea said the air quality in New Delhi has been moderate or better at least since August 15 and in light of this, there is no need to impose a ban on the use of even green crackers.

They also argued that the ban is against National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court orders.

“It is clear from the order of the learned NGT dated December 1, 2020, and that of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated July 23, 2021, that a complete ban on the use of crackers is impermissible. Restrictions can be made only in cases where the air quality is poor. The same is not the case in Delhi,” the plea contended.

The matter will be further heard on October 7.

