INDIA

Plea in SC against Rajasthan HC order on Rajya Sabha election

NewsWire
0
0

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court against the Rajasthan High Court order, refusing to stay the declaration of the Rajya Sabha election result till a decision is taken on a plea in connection with disqualification of six state MLAs.

Counsel mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of Justices M.R. Shah and Aniruddha Bose, requesting the court to list the matter urgently, as it is connected with the Rajya Sabha election, and added that plea is against the high court order.

The bench asked the counsel to mention the plea before the Chief Justice N.V. Ramana for listing. The bench added: “Also, speak to the registry. We cannot list it like this.”

The six MLAs were initially with the BSP, but later switched to the Congress. The Assembly Speaker declared them as members of the Congress.

In 2020, a petition was filed before the high court challenging the Speaker’s decision and to disqualify the six MLAs for defection, but is still pending.

The plea moved before the top court sought a direction to the Election Commission to consider the MLAs as of the BSP, instead of Congress, in the scheduled Rajya Sabha election, contending that the Speaker’s decision was in violation of the provisions of the Constitution, and added that if the votes of these MLAs are considered in the election, then it will against the principle of fair election.

The high court said it is not not inclined to entertain the interim application as the election process has already commenced and the election is scheduled for Friday.

20220609-184803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three siblings booked for cow trafficking in MP

    New e-com players not showing country of origin for all products...

    Jana Sena will contest elections in Telangana: Pawan Kalyan

    Why does Rahul have ties only with those challenging India’s territorial...