A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to construct the 134 feet tall ‘pen’ statue on the Marina beach, as a memorial to DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The plea, filed by K K Ramesh, a resident of the state’s Madurai, said: “The expert opinions suggest that the devastating floods faced in recent years Tamil Nadu this year are the immediate result of uncontrolled construction activities on sea shores and unscrupulous trespass into the natural path of backwaters.”

The plea said the area in which the respondents have carried out construction activities is part of the tidally influenced sea and the construction activities in those areas are strictly restricted under the provisions of the CRZ Notifications.

“Uncontrolled construction activities in these areas would have devastating effects on the natural water flow that may ultimately result in severe natural calamities,” said the plea drawn by advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin.

The plea sought direction from the apex court to prohibit the burial of any mortal remains in all coastal areas of all states in India and also cancel the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to construct the 134 feet tall ‘pen’ statue on the Marina beach.

“The state government did not approach Madras High Court to construct the 134 feet tall ‘Pen’ statue inside the Marina beach near the Kalaignar Karunanidhi memorial. That all departments of State Government gave clearance certificates in a quick manner and violated laws and court orders”, said the plea.

The plea said Chennai has enough land to build the memorial across the city but erecting a monument, estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 80 crore, on the beach will impact the marina ecosystem and marine life. “That monument is also objected to by fishermen associations and communities who have written to the state government as well as the Central Government. The pen-shaped monument will be reachable via a 360-metre- long bridge over the sea and it will impact the sea, is harmful for the ecosystem, environment and will cause long-term damages,” said the plea.

The plea also sought a direction to prohibit any construction work or alternative work or any development work in the coastal regions of all states.

