A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court against the appointment of advocate L. Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

However, a short while before the petition was mentioned for urgent hearing, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted that the Centre has appointed 13 additional judges to high courts, which included Gowri’s name.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. Ramachandran sought for urgent listing of the petition, saying it is an urgent petition by senior lawyers of Madras concerning the impending appointment and they are praying for interim relief.

He urged the apex court to hear the matter at the earliest. Initially, the bench said it will hear the matter next Monday. But Ramachandran pressed for an earlier date for hearing, and then the Chief Justice agreed to take up the matter on Friday.

According to reports, some lawyers have also written to the President and the Chief Justice of India registering their protest against the proposed elevation of Gowri as a judge.

The Supreme Court collegium on January 17 had proposed the elevation of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, as judge of the Madras High Court.

