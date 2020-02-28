Plea in SC for court-monitored probe into IB officer’s murder

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction for a court-monitored SIT into Delhi riots, murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, destruction of places of worship, and also incidents of acid-throwing on CRPF.

The plea also wants an SIT probe into destruction of home of a BSF jawan and failure of police officers to prevent the riots.

The petition has been filed by a Delhi resident and social activist Yogita Bhayana represented by advocate Utsav Singh Bains.

“Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction directing the respondents (Delhi police and Centre) to immediately take action against police officers under IPC for destruction of evidence by damaging CCTVs at various riot-hit places and submit an action taken report to this court”, said the petition.

The petitioner contended the top court to issue direction to Centre to set up a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) of officers with impeccable integrity to investigate all deaths of persons in the Delhi riots, including the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, vandalisation of places of worship in Ashok Nagar and elsewhere in Delhi.

The petitioner also sought investigation into the incidents of throwing of acid on CRPF and destruction of home of a BSF Jawan and failure of police officers to prevent riots and also those officers who failed to provide necessary help to victims despite receiving such information on police helpline No. (112).

The petition wants an appropriate writ, order or direction asking the respondents to immediately preserve the Call Detail Record/tower locations of all police officers posted in riot-hit areas and their superiors in the chain of command under the supervision of a judicial officer.

The petition also sought the top court to issue direction to provide adequate compensation for loss of life and injury, medical aid, essential relief supplies and repair of damaged private properties of riots-affected persons under supervision of a judicial officer.

The petitioner also wants the Centre to hold legal aid camps for victims with Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

