Plea moved against ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ over sex-selection scene in trailer

A plea on Wednesday was moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the Ranveer Singh-starrer film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ over a scene in the upcoming movie’s trailer in which can be seen the use of ultrasound technology for prenatal sex-determination.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was listed before the division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla.

Though the film is to promote the “Save Girl Child” slogan and it is against female foeticide, the trailer of the film advertises the use of ultrasound technique, as per the petitioner.

Petitioner ‘Youth Against Crime’, an NGO, filed through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak said: “The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL.”

A hilarious satire on society — ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer.

The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13.

