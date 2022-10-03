BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Plea seeks NGT to look into flat construction sans EC in Delhi

A plea before the National Green Tribunal has sought directions against the construction of a housing project at GT Road adjoining Model Town, Delhi allegedly violating Environmental Clearance.

The applicant Victoria Gardens Resident Welfare Association, in its complaint, said the private builder has constructed 19 floors violating the EC which was permitted only 10 floors at the Housing Project M2K Victoria Gardens located at GT Road in the national capital.

The builder also used groundwater for construction purposes in violation of the EC conditions, the plea contended.

However, the green court noted that there are some other litigations pending between the parties in the Delhi High Court as well as the National Consumer Form.

“In order to ensure that overlapping/parallel proceedings are not being initiated by means of the present and the issues which are sub-judice or raised before High Court are not being raised before us, we find it appropriate to look into the pleadings before High Court and also orders passed by High Court in the pending matters between the parties,” said a recent order passed by the NGT bench comprising Judical Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and Expert member Prof. A. Senthil Vel.

The matter will be heard further on November 3.

