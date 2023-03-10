Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that pleasant and sunny weather is likely to continue during the next 24 hours.

“Pleasant, dry weather is likely to continue during the next 24 hours in J&K,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 3.2, Pahalgam minus 1.2 and Gulmarg 0.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 13.8, both Kargil and Leh minus 5.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.6, Katra 13.1, Batote 8, Banihal 3.8 and Bhaderwah as the minimum temperature.

20230310-092403