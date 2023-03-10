INDIA

Pleasant, sunny weather to continue in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that pleasant and sunny weather is likely to continue during the next 24 hours.

“Pleasant, dry weather is likely to continue during the next 24 hours in J&K,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 3.2, Pahalgam minus 1.2 and Gulmarg 0.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 13.8, both Kargil and Leh minus 5.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.6, Katra 13.1, Batote 8, Banihal 3.8 and Bhaderwah as the minimum temperature.

20230310-092403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Medha Patkar moves SC seeking release of elderly prisoners amid Covid

    Alapan Bandyopadhyay replies to Centre’s show-cause letter

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Karan Johar congratulates new couple, calls Ranbir his son-in-law!

    Kerala film actor dies a recluse, body in mortuary