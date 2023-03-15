Weather was dry in J&K in the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Wednesday that bright sunshine is likely to continue during next 24 hours.

“Pleasant weather with bright sunshine is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.1, Pahalgam 0.8 and Gulmarg 1.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 10.5, Kargil minus 4.6 and Leh minus 5.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.6, Katra 14.6, Batote 8.9, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 6.2 as the minimum temperature.

