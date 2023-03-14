INDIALIFESTYLE

Pleasant weather with bright sunshine in J&K during next 24 hours

Weather was mainly clear in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that pleasant weather with bright sunshine is expected during the next 24 hours.

“Pleasant weather with bright sunshine is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 5.3, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg 0.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 9.1, Kargil minus 3.9 and Leh minus 4.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.7, Katra 13.6, Batote 6.7, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 4.9 as the minimum temperature.

