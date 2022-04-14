HEALTHINDIA

PLI scheme boosts production of over 35 products in India: Mandaviya

Through Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the Union government has tried to reduce import by encouraging domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.

PLI scheme has led to initiate production of more than 35 products in India, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

Mandaviya said the pharmaceutical industry has a vital role to play in realising the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

While addressing ‘Indian Pharma — Global Health Care’ event to commemorate the diamond jubilee of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association in Mumbai on Thursday, the Union Minister underlined how government initiatives such as PLI scheme have been benefiting the health sector.

Mandaviya said the government has been acting proactively in order to extend necessary support to the sector.

“Government is helping industry by amending Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and promoting Ease of Doing Business. We are involving the industry in decision-making processes. Also, through a series of webinars, government has tried to reach out and consult industry and other stakeholders on the implementation of Union Budget provisions,” the Union Minister added in his address.

Recalling the contribution of the pharma sector, he said the Indian pharma industry has earned India the honour of being referred to as the ‘pharmacy of the world’.

“Government does not view health sector as a profit-making industry. When we export medicines, we do it with an attitude of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. During the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, India supplied medicines to 125 countries,” Mandaviya added.

