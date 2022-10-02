WORLD

PLO warns of settlement expansion ahead of upcoming Israeli elections

NewsWire
0
0

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has warned that the Israeli settlement construction took “centre stage” in the electoral campaigns of the right-wing and extreme-right parties in Israel.

In a special report, the PLO’s National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements said the Palestinians view the approval of new settlement plans or the legalisation of existing outposts as new settlements “as an attempt to win the votes of settlers through the absolute exploitation of the stakeholders”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The right-wing and extreme-right parties in Israel are trying to win more votes at the expense of deepening of settlements in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem,” the PLO report said.

In the June 1967 Middle East war, Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, all claimed by the Palestinians, and has controlled the areas ever since.

More than 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to official Palestinian figures.

Palestinian leaders and officials have consistently warned that the expansion of settlement and confiscation of Palestinian lands in the West Bank would undermine the two-state solution.

20221002-063804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hurkacz wins a thriller against Kyrgios; to clash with No.1 Medvedev...

    Asia Cup 2022: Bowlers, openers power Afghanistan to an 8-wicket win...

    Amazon agrees to address anti-trust concerns to avoid EU fines

    Pak diplomats sweat & look down when they present Talibs to...