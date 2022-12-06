BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Pluckk becomes India’s 1st certified ‘Plastic Neutral Brand’ in FnV space

Pluckk, an environment friendly food-tech venture, announced of being certified as a Plastic Neutral Brand.

Pluckk which is one of the fastest growing D2C brands in the Fruits & Vegetables (FnV) category, will now recycle more plastic than it consumes thereby becoming the first Indian company in FnV space to receive this certification.

This commitment towards being plastic positive is endorsed by ReCircle, which is a resource recovery enterprise working towards a

sustainable future, preventing resources from entering landfills and ocean by recycling, repurposing and reusing and directing them back into the economy with a vision of ethical circularity.

Commenting on the certification Pratik Gupta, CEO, Pluckk said: “Of the seven billion tonnes of plastic waste that is generated globally, only 10 per cent gets recycled. This leaves a huge scope for companies to act responsibly and work towards bridging that gap. We at Pluckk are delighted to be the 1st F&V brand to be certified as ‘Plastic Neutral’.

“With this move, we aim to recycle much more plastic than we consume for our daily packaging. We are keenly aware of the plastic distributed with orders and want to adopt a 360-degree plan to reduce our plastic consumption in our endeavour to protect the environment.”

Rahul Nainani, Co-founder and CEO, ReCircle, said: “ReCircle is happy to announce that Pluckk, a nature-conscious brand has joined our fight against plastic waste, and they will help us to divert it from going into landfills and oceans. So let’s collaborate and ‘Pluckk’ out waste from nature.”

Pluckk’s Plastic-Return initiative, also allows customers to return the plastic packaging of their orders during the delivery of their next order. Furthermore, customers in Mumbai can also organise pick-ups of plastic waste using ReCircle’s Plastic Collection facilities.

Taking this association with ReCircle one step further, Pluckk aims to collect 6,000 kg of plastic waste from getting into landfills, oceans & dumping grounds. The company is also looking at more innovative solutions to go plastic-free.

Being one of the fastest growing D2C brands in FnV category with a wide range of 250+ products of essentials, exotics and pan ready meal kits, Pluckk becomes the first Indian company in the FnV space to receive this certification.

The Pluckk app recently crossed over 100K customers with a strong network of 1,000+ farmers. It provides customers with highest quality — safe, hygienic, ozone washed, traceable, ethically grown farm to fork fresh food options in formats which address their lifestyle needs.

