New Delhi, July 17 (IANSlife) World Listening Day celebrated every year on July 18 marks a global initiative that invites us to take time to listen and appreciate the art of listening. In a world filled with constant noise, this day serves as a reminder of the importance of actively engaging with our auditory environment. So, plug in your earphones, and get ready to embark on an interesting auditory journey as we delve into an array of audiobooks, podcasts, and audio series on Audible that should definitely be on your must-listen list this World Listening Day.

Desi Down Under

Written by: Mithila Gupta and Narrated by: Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, Adarsh Gourav

An immersive 9-episode series, Desi Down Under is set on the shores of Sydney and is the coming-of-age story of a trio from Mangalore crossing oceans to learn surf life-saving skills at picturesque Coogee Beach in Australia. The series has an amazing ensemble cast of actors with Prajakta Koli, Adarsh Gourav, and Taaruk Raina voicing the titular characters. The plot revolves around these 20-something-year-olds realising their purpose in life, finding love, and facing their biggest fears all while emerging victorious in their pursuit. Packed with adventure, humor, romance, and inspiration – Desi Down Under is an ideal fit for your binge list this World Listening Day.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition)

Written by: Marvel & Benjamin Percy and Narrated by: Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Sushant Divgikr among others

Did you know Marvel’s Wasterlanders: Star-Lord is Saif Ali Khan’s first-ever audio project? Set in a post-apocalyptic future, season 1 of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord unfolds the shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe featuring Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, and Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. Unlock thrilling action sequences in a world where supervillains defeat the heroes and seize control, accompanied by a captivating audio score that will definitely leave you asking for more.

Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight

Written by: Rujuta Diwekar and Narrated by: Richa Sayal

Revolutionising the way Indians think about their diet, lifestyle, and exercise one audiobook at a time, Rujuta Diwekar has yet again returned with another game changer – ‘Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight’ on Audible. This audiobook proposes that we must return to our traditional ways of life, especially with eating – to manifest healthy and timely weight loss. Rujuta guides us with simple steps we can take towards maintaining a healthy and proper diet and understanding the nutritional requirements of one’s body.

Durga

Written by: Kevin Missal and Narrated by: Preeti Gupta

A modern-day fictitious parable, Durga by Kevin Missal encapsulates the journey of nine incorrigible women, as they fight a behemoth Mahisha ruling the kingdom of Jambudvipa with an iron fist. After usurping a once prosperous kingdom from Aryas, the demon king turns it into devil’s paradise teeming with crime, sin, greed, and incredulous people. Durga teams up with her patronage of women, consisting of a royal companion, a maid, a mercenary, and a pirate to avenge the death of her parents by the demon-king Mahisha. This fierce female-centric mythological fiction is the perfect modern-day feminist classic that audio entertainment enthusiasts must tune into.

Pilani Pioneers

Written by: Gaurav Mandlecha, Durjai Sethi and Narrated by: Anindya Chakravorty

The Pilani Pioneers sums up the lives of 25 accomplished BITS Pilani graduates, including startup founders, entrepreneurs, and CEOs, who have forged an indelible mark on the Indian and global business landscape while tactfully dealing with the ups and downs of life. It highlights the stories of perseverance and success of business mavericks including Baba Kalyani, Chairman, and Managing Director of Bharat Forge; Hari Menon, Co-founder, and CEO of BigBasket; Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian at Tata Sons; Sunil Duggal, Dabur’s longest-serving CEO and more. This inspiring audiobook is an essential listen for anyone looking to find their niche and build a prosperous business life.

Classified

Written by: J. Rajasekharan Nair and Narrated by: Sundip Ved

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was rocked by a spy case in 1994, booking six ISRO personnel, including S. Nambi Narayanan with the accusation of passing critical rocket technology to a neighboring nation. Classified exposes the hidden truths behind the controversial story and how it highlighted the fractures of our premier institutions. It shows us how the intriguing case stripped the credibility of members of the organisation due to the clandestine efforts of the state agencies such as the CIA attempting to bury the wreckage of a failed operation.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

2023071740690