Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) The J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed to appoint 200 nursing orderlies to attend COVID patients, J&K Government Spokesperson Rohit KanSAL said.

In a tweet Kansal said the move camAAAe after J&K Lt Governor Manoj SinhaAon a visit to the SMHS hospital in SrinagarAnoticed shortage of staff.

Of the 200 nursing orderlies to be appointed, 100 will be for the Kashmir valley and 100 for the Jammu region.

“Hon LG visits SMHS hospital; reviews COVID situation. On noticing shortage of ward staff in isolation wards, directs immediateA appointment, on short term basis, of 200 nursing orderlies (100 each for Kashmir and Jammu) to attend to COVID patients in isolation,” J&K Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Meanwhile Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday lauded the unwavering efforts shown by the health workers and frontline corona warriors for the significant role played by them in the containment and management of COVID-19 pandemic in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

“To acknowledge the crucial role COVID Warriors are playing in fight against the deadly virus, the JK Government is considering to provide additional support to them, in addition to the existing insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs”, he observed.

The Lt Governor was chairing a meeting to review the effective measures undertaken by the UT Government and various aspects related to COVID-19 control efforts in J&K. He advised the concerned officers to involve religious leaders and distinguished personalities to spread awareness regarding importance of wearing face masks, social distancing and adherence to guidelines and advisories related to the prevention of COVID-19.

