INDIA

PM announces relief for victims of Andhra stampede

NewsWire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the seven people who died after falling in a drainage canal in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district during former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow.

“Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000,” Modi tweeted on Thursday.

During the incident on Wednesday in Kandukur town which took place soon after the TDP chief arrived to address the roadshow, eight people were also injured.

After the tragedy, Naidu immediately cancelled the meeting and announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

