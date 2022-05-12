INDIA

PM appreciates nurses for their vital role in keeping planet healthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated the nurses for their vital role in keeping our planet healthy.

Taking to twitter on the occasion of International Nurses Day, the Prime Minister posted, “Nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy. Their dedication and compassion is exemplary.

“International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations.”

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my deep gratitude to all the Nurses for their inspiring services and spirited fight against COVID-19.”

