PM arrives in Bangkok for ASEAN-related Summits

Bangkok, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Bangkok to a red carpet welcome to attend the ASEAN-related summits.

“Reached Thailand to take part in the ASEAN-related Summits, including the India-ASEAN Summit and other programmes. I look forward to interacting with world leaders as well as Thailand’s dynamic Indian community during this visit,” Modi tweeted.

“Reaffirming our commitment to Act East Policy PM @narendramodi arrives in #Bangkok to a red carpet welcome to attend the #ASEAN2019 related Summits.

“India’s engagement with the region is based on the solid foundation of historical linkages and shared history and culture,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In Bangkok on a three-day visit, the PM will attend the 16th ASEAN-India Summit on November 3 and the 14th East Asia Summit and the Third RCEP Summit meeting on November 4.

