INDIA

PM arrives in K’taka; inaugurates hospital, to dedicate Metro line in B’luru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka on Saturday to participate in various inauguration programmes in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur districts of the state.

At his arrival at HAL Airport here, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai and the Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. Minister for Housing V. Somanna was also present on the occasion. The PM then flew down to Chikkaballapur in a special chopper.

PM Modi has dedicated Madhusudan Sai Medical Sciences and Research Institute of Satya Sai Ashram at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur taluk.

He is expected to inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to KR Puram Metro Line in Bengaluru. The 13.71 kilometre stretch with 12 stations is built at a cost of Rs 4,249 crore.

The Whitefield (Kadugodi) station has been decked up for the inauguration. The stretch will provide much needed succour to the tech population which complained of traffic jams.

PM Modi will take a metro ride after inauguration.

He will also address the BJP Maha Sangama public rally in Davanagere city in central Karnataka. The entire city is painted with saffron flags.

PM Modi will arrive in Shivamogga airport from Davanagere and fly back to New Delhi.

20230325-122804

