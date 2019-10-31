PM asks ministers to avoid unnecessary remarks on Ayodhya

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) With the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case expected in the next few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday stressed the need for maintaining peace and harmony in the country and asked his ministerial colleagues to avoid any controversial comments on it.

A five-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, has concluded hearing in the case and a verdict is expected by November 17.

Modi, while chairing a meeting of his Council of Ministers, took stock of the situation prevailing in the country. Everyone, including the government, had the responsibility to maintain peace and harmony, while avoiding provocation, he said.

This is the second time in the past 10 days that the Prime Minister spoke on the need to maintain peace on the Ayodhya issue. In his October 27 ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme, he cited the example how all sections had accepted the Allahabad High Court verdict in the case in 2010.

A day earlier, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met some Hindu and Muslim leaders and agreed that peace would be maintained.

Earlier in the day, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said the court’s verdict would be acceptable to it and urged Muslims to respect it.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 persons, have been imposed in Ayodhya district till December 10.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha has also issued orders against the use of social media to “insult” deities or to install idols and hold processions related to Ram Janmabhoomi.

–IANS

akk-sk/pcj