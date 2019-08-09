PM assures central aid to flood-hit Karnataka

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Karnataka of central aid to speed up relief works in the state’s flood-hit districts, an official said.

“Modi assured Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of releasing central funds for relief works in the state and rushing an official team to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and floods across the state,” an official of the Chief Minister’s office told IANS in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa met Modi at the latter’s official residence in the national capital along with a delegation.

–IANS

