ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

PM blesses music couple Mithoon Sharma, Palak Muchhal on their wedding

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newlywed music fraernity couple – composer Mithoon Sharma and playback singer Palak Muchhal – who got married on Sunday, November 6.

On Tuesday, Mithoon and Palak took to their official Twitter accounts and thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes as they shared a picture of the letter.

Blessing the couple, the Prime Minister wrote: “As Palak and Mithoon embark upon a voyage of trust and togetherness of a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding.”

“May the two of you enhance love and affection for each other every single day, may you live for a hundred years and spell progress for the family and the clan.”

The Prime Minister went on to note: “Being there for each other at all times, helping each other fulfil dreams and aspirations, shouldering responsibilities affectionately, may the bride and the groom be ideal companions in the journey of life.”

“A wedding ceremony is a special occasion for both families, for there cannot be a more fulfilling moment for parents. It marks the beginning of a new phase of life, a moment that unites not just two individuals, but two families for a lifetime.”

“May the relationships evolve into abiding and harmonious ones with the passage of time. Greetings and best wishes to both the families for the wedding festivities. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me for the wedding reception.”

“I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion. With infinite blessings to Palak and Mithoon.”

Mithoon, who is known for tracks like ‘Maula Mere Maula’, ‘Aye Khuda’ and ‘Phir Mohabbat’ (‘Murder 2’), expressed his gratitude in a tweet in Hindi: “Your letter has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude to you for this respect and love. It is a matter of privilege for us to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage.”

Palak shared Mithoon’s response to the letter on her Twitter.

20221108-173603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Ya Ali’ singer Zubeen Garg airlifted after head injury

    Ram Charan’s speech at ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ event draws attention

    Samantha wraps up first shoot of ‘Yashoda’ on Xmas eve

    Natalie Portman was the ‘biggest nerd’ in school