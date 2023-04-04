INDIA

PM calls for integrated response for mitigating disasters’ impact

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for an integrated response for mitigating disasters’ impact.

In his opening remarks while addressing the fifth edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, ICDRI-2023, Modi said: “Disasters in one region can have a big impact on a completely different region. Therefore, our response has to be integrated, not isolated.”

“As we discuss infrastructure, some priorities have to be remembered. The theme for this year’s conference is related to ‘Delivering Resilient and Inclusive Infrastructure’. Infrastructure is not only about returns but also about reach and resilience. Infrastructure must leave none behind and serve the people even during times of crisis.

“Further, a holistic view of infrastructure is needed. Social and digital infrastructure are as important as transport infrastructure.”

The Prime Minister emphasised on evolving local knowledge related to infrastructure which can withstand disasters.

“Each nation and region faces disasters of different kinds. Societies evolve local knowledge related to infrastructure that can with-stand disasters. While modernising infrastructure, such knowledge needs to be used intelligently. Modern technology with local insights can be great for resilience. Further, if documented well, local knowledge may become a global best practice,” he pointed out.

Modi also highlighted the importance of relief and rescue measures during occurrences of disasters.

“Relief and rescue take priority and rightly so. Resilience is about how quickly systems can ensure the return of normal life. Resilience is built in the times between one disaster and another. Studying past disasters and learning lessons from them is the way,” he noted.

20230404-111801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dealing with a demanding boss

    India lose to Japan 90-85 in U16 Asian Basketball Championships

    Caught on cam, SUV hits multiple stationary vehicles in Delhi

    Loans disbursed digitally rose 12-fold between 2017 and 2020: RBI panel...