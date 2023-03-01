National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that opposition’s Prime Minister candidate will be named after it wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assumes office.

In his remarks at a public function here to mark the 70th birthday celebrations of Tamil Nadu Chief Minster M.K. Stalin, he termed Stalin was India’s hope and called on him to be in national politics

Abdullah also called upon the opposition parties to work as a single front.

He also said that it was unacceptable for Jammu and Kashmir to be made a Union Territory.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Prime Minister candidate was immaterial but opposition unity was the need of the hour.

Lauding Tamil Nadu for being an industrial hub as well as a welfare state, he also blessed Stalin, saying: “I have all the rights to bless you as I am 81 and you are only 70.”

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that Stalin was working for the welfare of the people of his state and added that he was not against any faith. He also praised Stalin for opposing farm laws.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav praised the Dravidian movement and Stalin’s leadership, adding that political parties of north India must focus on social justice issues. He also condemned the idea of an India that looks down on marginalised communities with contempt.

