Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually participated in a ceremony to name 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.

He also unveiled a model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji, which would be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

“When history is being made, the future generations not just remember, assess and evaluate it, but also find constant inspiration from it. This day will be remembered by future generations as a significant chapter in the history of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi further noted that “The voices of unprecedented passion along with immense pain are still heard from the cells of Cellular Jail today.”

“From Bengal to Delhi to Andaman, every part of the country salutes and cherishes the legacy of Netaji. The grand statue of Netaji in front of our democratic institutions and Kartavya Path reminds us of our duties,” the Prime Minister added.

He underlined that “It is the duty of the country that the soldiers who dedicated themselves to national defence should be widely recognised along with the contributions of the army.”

The Prime Minister said that now people are coming to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to know and live the history of the country.

Modi lamented that the identity of Andaman was associated with the symbols of slavery instead of the memories of the freedom struggle and said: “Even the names of our islands had the imprint of slavery.”

He recalled his visit to Port Blair some years ago to rename the three main islands and informed: “Today Ross Island has become Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Havelock and Neil Islands have become Swaraj and Shaheed Islands.”

He noted that the names, Swaraj and Shaheed were given by Netaji himself.

Modi remembered the special events that were held in Bengal on his 125th birth anniversary, the day declared as Parakram Diwas.

